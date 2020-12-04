General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

More than 487 Girls in 20 Communities in the KEEA benefit from STAGE Project

The girls were equipped with specifics in beads making, bag weaving etc

A total of 487 marginalized Girls in 20 communities in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality have graduated within one year of the Accelerated Learning Programs (ALP) and Vocational Skills and Training under the Strategic Approaches to Girls Education (STAGE) Project.



The first batch of a graduation held at Ataabadze saw 89 young girls graduating after benefiting from the Project initiated by the Central Region Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in partnership with World Education Incorporation and funded by the UKAID and the Department for International Development (DFID).



They were equipped with specifics in beads making, bag weaving, hair braiding, soap making and a host of other handicraft works.



Mr John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager of the GRCS, said the STAGE Project implemented within the past one year had achieved its aim of lowering the barriers that vulnerable and marginalized girls faced in the society.



He said the beneficiaries who had successfully gone through their learning and training programs were drawn from Atabadzi, Pershie, Bantama and Bronyibima.



He indicated that the skills they had acquired from the project had prepared them in readiness for the world of work and therefore their commitment to exhibit their skills would bring new talents into the artisan fraternity as a whole to make the Central Region competitively a region with a skilled workforce in the future.



He said acquiring vocational skills was great for contemporary businesses and learners to not only gain the vital theoretical grounding in their chosen sector but the experience of putting what has been learned into practice.



To be productive, Mr John Kwame Fosu, Regional Chairperson of the GRCS, told grandaunts to continue learning to be better in their chosen fields, adding that they should involve in aggressive marketing to reach out to customers.



“Be highly versatile and innovative, don’t be extravagant, invest the little profit you get and save ahead to expand your territories,” he advised.



For her part, Mrs Doris Abakah, the Head of KEEA Business Advisory Center of National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), urged grandaunts to use their skills to make a positive impact on their community.



She further added that their seriousness in creating businesses would reduce societal burden and help make them financially sound.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.