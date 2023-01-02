More than 300 women benefit from free health screening in Gambibgo

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

More than 300 women and girls in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region have received medical screening free of charge.



The exercise which was to help the beneficiaries know their health status going into the New Year was made possible by a charity and dubbed December Widows Outreach.



Established in 2010, Protect Our Future Foundation has reached out to about 30,000 females and other youths in its annual outreach and donation exercise.



It was set up to provide menstrual hygiene products and education to needy girls in deprived communities in the five regions of the north.



This year, the people of Gambibgo have received food items , clothing, shoes and the free health screening.



Other young girls are also receiving training in soap making for economic empowerment.



The Founder of Protect Our Future Foundation, Ms. Susana Nablise said it was part of their mandate of putting smiles on the peoples’ faces during the festive season.



“People need to pay more attention to their health. Our women are unable to go for medical checkup until they are sick. This exercise is to help them in this direction and also give them the necessary treatment when there is the need. So we have been doing this for twelve years now and I think we are making lots of impact,” Miss Nablise said.



The Bolgatanga East District Health Director Mr. Alhassan Lawal said, “I must commend the Protect the Future Foundation for their generosity.



The exercise has come at the right time especially for the people of Gambibgo. I will caution the people to take issues of their health seriously, be mindful of what they eat and also continue to observe the covid-19 protocols.”



Beneficiaries of the outreach programme were grateful to Protect the Future Foundation. They say most of them are unable to seek medical care when the need arises due to financial constraints.



The project is being funded from the salary of the founder and contributions from family and friends.



The Ghana Medical Association in the Upper East Region and the office of the Regional Health Directorate also supported this year’s outreach programme.