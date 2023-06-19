More than 2000 residents given free NHIS registration in Afigya Kwabre East

Regional News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: Oheneba Adusi-Poku

More than 2000 local residents of the Afigya Kwabre East Municipality have benefited from an ongoing free National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) registration and renewal exercise organised by the Royal Place Hospital and First Care Hospital.



The weeklong registration and renewal exercise which started on Wednesday, June 14 which and is expected to come to a close on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 have seen massive patronage and participation from communities like Abirem, Kenyasi, and other adjoining communities in the Afigya Kwabre East Municipality.



According to the CEO for Royal Place Hospital and First Care Hospital, Dr. Francis Fosu, the two organisations(Royal Place Hospital & First Care Hospital) are well prepared to giving back to the society as a way of exercising their Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) in their respective catchment areas.



"The people in these areas are basically low income earners and I'm always taken aback as a Christian when i see most especially the elderly patients who visit my hospital facilities with little or no money and also without the National Health Insurance card. So, I have decided to create an avenue for residents to get registered to help reduce the financial cost incurred by both the hospital and patients. Because i cannot watch my people die because they carry no money or insurance card anytime they visit



"In my view, i would say that the current administration of the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) has done a yeoman's service by settling previous debt claims up to November 2022, unlike previous years where the insurance scheme was faced with challenges of delayed and non-payment of claims to the service providers," he said.



He concluded that the vision is to register 20,000 residents within the Kwabre East Municipality by the close of the year 2023.



Some beneficiaries and opinions leaders have also underscored the effort and commitment of Dr. Francis Fosu, for not only considering their health but also grading of roads in their communities for easy vehicular movement.