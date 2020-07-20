General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

More than 100,000 registered in Western North Region after third phase

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 100,538 persons from the nine constituencies in the Western North Region at the end of phase three of the ongoing voters registration exercise.



The figure comprise of 51,244 males and 49,294 females.



A total of 13,462 were registered in the Aowin constiuency,4,293 in the Suaman constiuency, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constiuency registered 25,223 with 17,828 recorded in the Waiwso Constituency.



Others are 7,485 from Akontombra Constituency, Juabeso recorded 9, 250 while Bodi constituency had 5,732.



The rest are 12,193 for Bia West and 5,062 for Bia East Constituencies.



Mr Godwin Okley, the Regional Director of the EC, said 74,734 of the registered persons used the Ghana card to support their registration with 352 supporting their registration with passport, while 25,452 got registered through guarantors.



He said 277 persons were challenged and 321 Persons with disabilities got registered.



Mr Okley said the fourth phase of the exercise had started in 232 centres across the Region and called on those who were yet to visit any registration centre to ensure they follow the precautionary measures at the centres.





