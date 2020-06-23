General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

More stranded Ghanaians return from London

More Ghanaians are scheduled to return to the country via scheduled flights, as part of government’s efforts to evacuate its stranded citizens.



The exercise, planned for Saturday, June 27, 2020, according to Ghana’s High Commission in London, will be the second of its kind, and will include cost of travel for the journey.



The returnees will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at any of the selected hotels of their choice with specified amounts and with “a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases”.



As part of COVID-19 protocol observances, all passengers will also have to carry the appropriate PPE before boarding the flights.



Interested persons and eligible nationals have hence been asked to submit their details including their passport numbers, contact, air tickets, etc. to the Ghana High Commission, not later than “close of the day on Wednesday 24th June 2020”.



Find below the full statement:





