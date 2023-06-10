More revelations about Asanteman Chief in Ohio who shot his wife, killed himself emerge

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Days after international media news outlet Fox 28 reported the tragic incident of attempted murder and suicide by a Ghanaian man in Ohio, more details have emerged.



According to previous reports, Kwabena Michael Amoako is said to have shot his wife several times and shot himself to death after.



Per earlier details, the incident started as a domestic violence dispute and has left neighbours in shock.



Speaking to blogger ‘Hello Frank’ in an interview, Nana Obiri Yeboah, Chief of Asanteman, Columbus, Ohio, explained that, contrary to previous reports, the deceased was not the Sumankwahene of the Asanteman Association in Columbus until his demise.



Although he acknowledged that he had served a role in that capacity in previous times, he indicated that the late Michael Amoako was a former Sumankwahene and not in service at the time of the incident.



“My brother Amoako was the first Sumankwahene, now we have another who succeeded him. You see, with the Chieftaincy system here in the U.S., we operate with the constitution so when your term is over, you hand over to the next eligible candidate to become Chief. So now a new one has been enstooled and his name is Nana Korankye,” Nana Obiri Yeboah noted.



He also noted that despite the fact that there were previous issues among the couple, no one knew the extent to which it had gone.



“I won’t use violent for him but he was not a calm person. He was a people person in the community.



We knew the couple had some marital issues like it happens in a lot of marital homes. But to get details about how bad the situation was, we never heard or knew about it. He had lived with his wife for a while, they got separated and even came back and had children,” he noted.



Nana Obiri Yeboah also confirmed that his wife is in critical condition as it stands but is not dead as some reports have suggested.



“The wife is not dead as some reports suggest, she is still alive. I urge all of us to pray for her. She is still in the hospital, has undergone successful surgery but she is still in a critical condition at the hospital so we should pray,” he said.



The Asanteman Chief also revealed that the children are currently with one of their aunties and are going through the necessary processes to be able to overcome the trauma.



He also urged all Ghanaians living in the United States to avoid keeping guns in their homes.



“We should do away with guns, to those of us here in the U.S, we are not murderers, and when there is no gun, even if things happen, it won’t get to that extent. It will trigger us to do things that we will regret,” he cautioned.



Meanwhile, police and U.S. authorities have decided to release the body to the family, Nana Obiri Yeboah has confirmed. According to him, this happened after leadership went to see some of them about funeral arrangements.



