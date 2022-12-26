More male babies delivered on Christmas day at three hospitals in Accra

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: GNA

Three hospitals in Accra have recorded 12 male new births out of 15 babies delivered on Christmas day.



Out of the number, nine babies; three females and six males, were delivered at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) with one death, five babies, all males at the 37 Military Hospital and one male baby at the St Martins Memorial Hospital.



A total 13 of the babies were delivered through spontaneous vagina delivery (SVD), while two were through caesarean section (CS).



All the deliveries were recorded between 12 midnight and 12 midday.



Ms Matilda Agyei, In-Charge of the 37 Hospital’s Maternity Ward, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all mothers and babies were in good condition.



Mr Alex Fiawu, a father of one of the babies could not hide his joy as he held his baby boy in his hands while a nurse attended to him.



“This is my second child but first boy. I am very excited, and I thank God for the life of my wife and child,” Mr Fiawu stated.



Madam Ama Baah, a mother, also could not hide her joy for delivering her baby on the special day and expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery.



She said, “We are yet to decide on the name to give our baby boy, but it will certainly be a nice name that will glorify God. ”



Madam Charity Owusu, another mother, who delivered a baby girl, could not conceal her happiness as she held the baby close to her chest and prayed for her.