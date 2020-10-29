General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Monies deducted for rent will be restored - Mgt. of Korle-Bu to staff

The Head of Public Relations at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Mustapha Salifu, has assured staff that monies which were deducted from their salaries as rent will be restored.



He made this known in a statement dated Thursday, October 29, 2020, copied to GhanaWeb.



Staff residents are however informed that Management’s decision to deduct the said monies was intended to renovate the hospital's accommodation units which are “in a state of despair”.



Staff are being reminded of the “long-standing government policy that requires that any worker who lives in a government accommodation pays 10% of his or her salary as rent.”



“It must be pointed out that authority to stop the deduction does not lie within the mandate of the Hospital Administration, but an understanding was reached and Management decided to refund the deduction and about four batches of the affected staff have already received their refunds,” part of the statement read.



