'Moneycracy' deepens perceptions that politicians are corrupt - Atik Mohammed

PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has called on political party members who aspire to contest Parliamentary elections to desist from inducing electorates with money in exchange for their votes.



Atik Mohammed noted that should the culture of moneycracy in Ghana's politics be allowed to fester, it will have adverse effects on the House of Legislature.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he wondered why people readily spend huge sums of money just to get into Parliament.



"What is exactly in Parliament that people are willing to spend millions and millions of Ghana cedis?" he questioned.



Atik Mohammed was commenting on the just-ended primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which saw some aspriants sharing various sums of money and items to delegates to influence their votes.



The PNC General Secretary has kicked against such practice stating emphatically ''it deepens the perception that politicians are terribly corrupt''.



He also tounched on the violent clashes that characterized the primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



According to him, elections should not be a do or die affair.



"It's unfortunate that some of them turned violent, which by all accounts, it is not acceptable. We shouldn't condone it. We contest elections for opportunities to serve. So, it shouldn't become do or die.It is the do or die mentality that's making the cost of elections, particularly the primaries, expensive," he said.









