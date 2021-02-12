General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Monetisation of elections: There’s no Father Christmas in politics – Mensa-Bonsu

Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

The Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu has said should Ghana fail to believe that democracy is guided and guarded, the issue of monetization of elections will still persist.



He said it’s incumbent on political parties to confront these realities and act decisively on the matter.



The Minister-designate was answering a question posed by Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu on how the nation can deal with the monetization of electoral processes.



For him, there is no person in politics who is Father Christmas.



The nominee cited Article 55 (5) of the 1992 constitution to corroborate his position on the matter, which states that: “The internal organization of a political party shall conform to democratic principles and its actions and purposes shall not contravene or be inconsistent with this Constitution or any other law.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the provision of security for legislators in the previous administration needs to be pursued.



He also underscored the need for a pension scheme for the Legislature.