General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Monday, September 21 is Kwame Nkrumah Memorial holiday

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is on Monday, September 21

The Ministry of Interior says Monday, September 21 is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.



A statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery, said: “The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places.”



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and a day set aside to remember and honour the first President of Ghana.



This day, formerly known as “Founder’s Day” was marked without controversy. Some argued that Kwame Nkrumah is not the only founder of Ghana, therefore, it should be used to honour all the founders’ of Ghana especially the ‘Big Six’.



Under the leadership of former President John Evans Atta Mills, the government of Ghana initiated September 21 as the “Founder’s Day”. However, it was changed under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’ and “Founders’ Day” was shifted to August 4 through legislation in Parliament.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.