Monday, January 9, declared public holiday

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, January 9 as a public holiday.



This is because Constitution Day– January 7, 2023 which is a Statutory Public Holiday falls on Saturday.



“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 7th January, 2023 marks Constitution Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday,” the Ministry said in a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.



“However, in view of the fact that 7th January, 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January, 2023 as additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”.



