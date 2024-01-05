Monday January 8 declared Constitution Day

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Monday, January 8, 2024, has been declared a holiday and will be observed as a public holiday to mark the annual Constitutional Day.



The Ministry of the Interior said the statutory holiday was moved to a weekday because the scheduled day, January 7, falls on Sunday.



The declaration was made through a statement issued and signed by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery on January 2, 2024.



The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, January 7, 2024, marks Constitution Day, which is a Statutory Public Holiday.



However, in view of the fact that January 7, 2024, falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, January 8, 2024, as an additional public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.



