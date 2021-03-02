General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Monday, 8 March declared Public Holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, 8 March 2021, a Public Holiday.



This is to commemorate Ghana’s Independence Day anniversary, which falls on Saturday, 6 March.



A statement by the Ministry of Interior, signed by the Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery noted that: “In view of the fact that 6 March, 2021 falls on Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (EI), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601), declared Monday, 8 March, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”



Meanwhile, there will be no parades this Independence day.



This follows the suspension of parade as part of activities marking this year’s anniversary celebration by President Akufo-Addo.



The suspension of parades is to avoid further spread of the deadly COVID-19.