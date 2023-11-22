Mom, daughter among 10 crashed to death on Ho road

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

An accident occurred on Tuesday (November 21) at the foot of the Galenku Hill in Ho Bankoe, resulting in the death of at least 10 individuals, including a mother and her baby daughter.



The collision according to graphic.com.gh report involved a mini-bus and a rubbish compactor at around 4 pm.



The mini-bus, travelling from the Taviefe direction towards Ho, collided with a heavy-duty truck ascending the hill from the opposite direction. Witnesses reported that the mini-van, registered as GR 1645 W, experienced brake failure while descending the hill, leading it to veer into the truck's lane.



The impact was severe, causing the truck to be thrown off the road and the mini-van to be compressed beyond description. Tragically, on top of the mini-van were sheep and fowls, some of which also lost their lives in the accident.



The Ghana National Fire Service worked tirelessly for about 30 minutes to extricate the trapped truck driver. The scene was horrifying, with the deceased scattered on the road, including a mother and her baby daughter. The sight of the lifeless infant lying on her deceased mother brought many witnesses to tears.



Emergency personnel from the National Ambulance Service arrived to transport the deceased and injured to the Ho Teaching Hospital. The incident has caused chaos in the Volta Region capital, and as of now, the identities of the deceased and injured remain unknown.



