Mole park being protected as heritage for Chiefs and people of Gonja – Manager

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Manager of the Mole National Park Mr Ali Mahama has said the Mole National Park is being protected as a heritage for the Chiefs and people of Gonja and therefore called for closer collaboration between the Management of the park and the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) who has jurisdiction over the lands of the Mole National Park.



According to the Manager of the Mole National Chiefs of Gonja need to support their effort in ensuring the Park continues to be a prestigious protected area because if not for the Park some animals, as well as plant and tree species, would have been extinct in the area with generations unborn not ever setting eyes on them.



The Mole National Park Manager made these comments when management visited the Yagbonwura at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on 19th March, 2021 to pay compliments and to brief the Overlord of Gonja on issues at the park.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm after the visit, Mr Ali Mahama said the Park’s mission is to sustainably manage the wildlife resources, increase revenue, and generate economic activities around the Park with a view to contribute towards local socio-economic development but the COVID-19 pandemic has made revenue generation difficult for them but added things are picking up because they have started receiving pockets of tourists.



Mr Ali Mahama said the Mole National Park is under the jurisdiction of the Yagbonwura and so there is the need for periodic interaction between management of the Park and Yagbonwura.



He also explained that visits to Yagbonwura would continue and would be done periodically. He thanked the Yagbonwura for his support and not always turning his back at them.