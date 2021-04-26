Mole National Park won’t be destroyed, no mining ongoing there – Abu Jinapor

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

There is no mining activity going on at the Mole National Park, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has said.



He said that the national park will not be destroyed for any mining activity.



His comments comes after three Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) – Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis, Centre for Public Interest Law and the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining – had alleged that the government had granted rights to mining companies to explore gold near the Mole National Park.



The Minerals Commission has dismissed claims that permit has been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park.



The Commission said the claims are untrue and should be disregarded.



A statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi said “ It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission that certain Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have alleged that Mining Permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.



“This allegation and/or assertion is not the case. No such Mining Permit has been issued for this purpose.



“The Commission as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the General Public particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public.”



Adding his voice to this while interacting with members of the Western Regional Security Council Monday April 26 in Sekondi, Mr Jinapor said also that there is no mining activity going on there.



“It is a state agency and I believe that the communique that they have released is what we should abide by



“The fact remains that there will never be a situation where the exploitation of our natural resources will jeopardize our national assets such as the Mole National Park. That will not happen.



“The Commission has assured the country that there is no such mining or exploitation taking place to jeopardize the Mole National Park.”