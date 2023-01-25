Mole National Park receives vehicle from the CITES-MIKE programme for operations

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Monitoring the Illegal Killing of Elephants (MIKE) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) dubbed CITES-MIKE programme is funding a biodiversity conservation project titled “Protecting priority population of elephants and other target species in the Mole National Park-Ghana”.



The project is a major boost for the continued conservation of Ghana’s premier conservation area, the Mole National Park which was established in 1958 and falls largely within the Savannah region.



The project agreement signed in July 2021 included the provision of a robust Toyota Land Cruiser all-terrain vehicle to augment the park’s fleet and boost its operational capacity.



The vehicle, which was recently procured has been delivered to the park and is already supporting operations greatly.



Aside from this, the CITES-MIKE programme is also supporting the rehabilitation of the Parks range camps. Currently, the Bawena range camp is being given a facelift while rehabilitation at the Jang range camp has been completed. Currently, a six-room outpost camp with ancillary borehole facilities is nearing completion close to the Grupe community in the savanna region.



The provision of field logistics has also greatly boosted staff morale and efficiency. The management and staff of Mole Park are ever grateful for this kind gesture and will endeavour to maximise the benefits to ensure adequate protection of the vast 4,577 square kilometres that is Mole.