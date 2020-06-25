General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Mohinani Group donates ¢150K to Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

The Mohinani Group has donated GHC150,000 to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in support of the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease treatment centre.



Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, Nii Ayi Hyde presented a cheque for the amount to the trust at a ceremony at the site of the infectious disease facility.



Mr. Hyde explained that the donation was in fulfillment of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the country at a time when the nation is faced with a pandemic.



“We feel the Private sector have to do their part in giving back to society and it should be everyone's interest to see an end to Covid-19,” Mr. Hyde said.



The project to build the infectious disease treatment centre started in the second half of April and is due to be completed by the end of this month, when the facility will be opened for use as part of the country’s fight back against Covid-19.



Mr. Hyde said he was “very impressed with what has been achieved” in a short time, adding that “this shows what we are capable of achieving if we put our heads together.”



He was confident that the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility will improve the general health care of Ghanaians.



Felix Kyei-Mensah, the Administrator of the Ghana Covid-19 Private sector Fund received the donation on behalf of the Trustees. He thanked The Mohinani Group for the kind gesture and urged other well-meaning organisations to contribute to ensure the speedy and timely completion of the project.



When completed the facility will be used to treat critically-ill Covid-19 patients. When the pandemic is over it will be used in the treatment of people who may be afflicted by other infectious diseases.





