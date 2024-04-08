Modestus Ahiable was principled and a man of great conviction - Speaker Bagbin

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described the late Modestus Ahiable as a man of conviction who approached his earthly endeavors with calculated precision and strong principles.



According to him, this attribute of the late former regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) endeared him to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, who appointed him regional minister for the Volta Region.



Speaker Bagbin paid this tribute when the family of the late Modestus Ahiable called on him in Parliament on Monday to formally announce his passing and details of the funeral arrangements with him.



They were led by the Member of Parliament for the Ketu North Constituency, James Klutse Avedzi, who is also Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.



Recounting the memory of Modestus Ahiable, who was popularly called ‘Eku’, Speaker Alban Bagbin expressed the need to celebrate the contributions and memory of people who dedicate and devote their lives to serving their nation.



This, he said, helps to inspire and uplift younger generations to commit themselves to a life of service.



“When I was Minority Leader, these were the men of wisdom whose support I could count on in my moment of difficulty. He sparingly spoke and when he did, you will see commitment in it,” Speaker Bagbin said.



He described the passing of the man he called his friend as a great loss to humanity, the country, the NDC and the family.



The Speaker assured the family that Parliament will support them to give him a befitting burial



According to the family, the mortal remains of Modestus Ahible will be laid to rest on April 27, 2024, at Dzodze, in the Volta Region.



