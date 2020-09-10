Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Model SHS coming to Boli – Bawumia promises

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised the chiefs and people of Boli in the Wa municipality that government will construct one of the proposed Model Senior High School in the Upper West region at Boli as captured in the manifesto of the ruling NPP.



Addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people at Boli as part of his two-day working visit to the region, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the Boli community will receive its share of the construction of 16 Model schools for the region.



Dr Bawumia noted that the decades Wa-Boli road which has been a major problem confronting the people of the community will be addressed to aid movement.



He also appealed to the people of Boli to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central Hajia Humu Awudu for more development.



The Vice President ridiculed former President John Dramani Mahama saying he has zero credibility to review free Senior High School policy of the government hence must not be given the opportunity to halt it.



The Chief of Boli Naa Mahama Issahaku indicated that the people of Boli are not ready to exchange their colour Television for a visionless black and white television.



Boli Naa assured the Vice President that the community will provide hundred per cent votes and also campaign vigorously for the parliamentary candidate Hajia Humu Awudu and the NPP party to retain power to continue the development in Boli and its surrounding communities.

