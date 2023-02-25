Mode Maya’s YouTube account completely terminated

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Popular Ghanaian YouTube blogger, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has lost his YouTube account after hackers invaded it.



With a whopping 1.2 million subscribers, Wode Maya has been projected as the Ghanaian content creator with the highest number of subscribers.



Wode Maya, one of the finest African digital content creators, is widely noted for promoting the continent through vlogging.



The 32-year-old’s account was first hacked and had all his videos deleted as of February 24, 2023, by a malware identified as ‘Microstrategy’.



But a current check reveals that his page has been completely terminated by Google.



However, Wode Maya, whose source of livelihood has crumbled before his eyes, is yet to comment on the issue.



What Wode Maya said about YouTube earnings



Earlier, in an interview with GhanaWeb TV’s Talkertainment, Wode Maya disclosed that one can make over 100,000 dollars monthly just by creating content on YouTube.



“I always tell people to use social media wisely, very wisely because it is a place where you can make very good income. As a Youtuber, you can go from 10 to 100 thousand dollars,” he told Elsie Lamar.



Wode Maya at that time listed some real estate projects he has been able to venture into with the help of YouTube proceeds.







“For now, it’s more like YouTube full-time not just in Ghana. I do stuff in different African countries. My project is Africa to the world more like being a real estate developer but not in Ghana,” he established.









