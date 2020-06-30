General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Mobile registration centres will cater for SHS students – Nana B

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has assured parents of first-time voters, especially those in Senior High Schools (SHS) that their kids are being catered for in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



According to him, mobile registration centres of the Electoral Commission (EC) have been dispatched to help get students who are now eighteen (18) years registered unto the new voter roll.



He made this comment in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Kwame Afrifa-Mensah where he said, “Parents should not rush to get their kids out of schools just to get them registered unto the new voter register, provisions have been made for them.”



Nana B noted that aside from the mobile registration centres, some of these schools are already registration centres and polling stations where registration exercises are currently ongoing.



He added that these stations will automatically be the registration centres for these students and pleaded with parents not to go and pick their kids from school just for the registration exercise.



The NPP youth organizer revealed that he is happy with the pace and turn out of the EC’s registration exercise especially it being the first day. “I am happy and very certain in the next 38 days, the youth will register in their millions because they are eager to register and vote for President Nana Addo come December 2020.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana started the compilation exercise of the new voter register for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential primaries today.













