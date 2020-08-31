Regional News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Mobile money vendor shot dead at Ejisu

Agyei Owusu is was shot dead at Ejisu Onwi in the Ashanti Region

30-year-old mobile money vendor, Mr. Agyei Owusu, has been shot dead at Ejisu Onwi in the Ashanti Region.



The Assembly member for the area Kwaku Dede told Angel News’ Bismark Mensah the deceased was attacked Wednesday evening around 7:30 pm at his work place.



According to him, two men approached him ostensibly to employ his services to transfer money to someone.



But one of them went inside his shop while the other man stood in front ordering him to give them all the money on him, which he resisted.



He engaged in a struggle with them and one of the guys shot him at the back.



Though he was rushed to hospital, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Assemblyman said Agyei Owusu’s body has been deposited in the morgue at a nearby hospital.



He left behind two kids: a two-year old boy and a four-year old girl.



The Assemblyman opined that the murder of Mr. Agyei Owusu has caused fear in the citizens of the town.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.