Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mobile money vendor killed by armed robbers at Awutu Adawukwa

The vendor was killed after refusing to hand over his sales to the robbers

A mobile money vendor known as Atsu, has been shot dead by armed robbers at Awutu Adawukwa near Bawjiase in the Central Region on Friday.



An eyewitness, Baah Isaac, narrated to Kasapa News Joseph Cobbnah that one of the armed robbers under the pretext of finding his way around in the area went to the deceased and asked him to assist him with the direction to Amasaman.



He said as Atsu was giving the direction, one of the robbers pointed a gun at him asking for his sales made so far, but he refused.



The robbers then fired three warning shots to scare him but after he remained adamant, the robbers shot him in the chest and stomach.



The case has been reported to the Bawjiase Police who have commenced investigations into the incident.





