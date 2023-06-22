Mobile money shop owner killed by unknown gunmen at Akatsi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: GNA

A mobile money shop owner, Zanu Mandela, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen near Holy Childhood Academy in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.



Mandela, who was also called Nezu Yayra,' was shot several times by the unknown assailants on Tuesday evening at about 7:00 p.m. while on his way home.



Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mandela was approaching his house when the gunmen emerged from their hideout and shot him on the spot.



He said the assailants bolted with the motorcycle with registration number M-4-36-VR 23, which the victim was riding, and an undisclosed amount of money.



Neyram Satsi, also an eyewitness, told the GNA that the deceased, in his 30s, was returning from work when the suspected gunmen emerged from a nearby hideout and shot him at close range.



"This is a humble guy, who we all love to engage his services always. We don't know what should have necessitated this bad act," he told the GNA.



Police sources have confirmed the incident to the GNA, adding that the police have recovered the body of Mandela and deposited it at the St. Paul's Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.



Some residents within Akatsi South have been calling on the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council and the traditional authorities to ensure peace in the area, saying "criminal activities are becoming too rampant."







