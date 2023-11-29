Mobile Web Ghana commemorates National STEM Day with Girls in STEM Event

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

On November 8, 2023, Mobile Web Ghana, an NGO dedicated to developing a generation skilled or proficient in digital skills and technology entrepreneurship, collaborated with the US Embassy in Ghana to inspire about 60 girls to pursue a career in science, mathematics, technology, and engineering at the successful commemoration of the #STEMforGIRLS Conference in Accra, Ghana.



This event was organized in line with National STEM Day. The event seeks to address the existing gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and encourage increased female participation.



Donna S. Bennett, the current Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the United States Department of State, was the special guest of honour for the event. Bennett's valuable insights, gleaned from over 25 years of experience in information security, policy, and architecture, provided the young girls with the motivation and knowledge they needed to pursue STEM careers. A key role model for girls to aspire to climb higher in STEM-related fields.



Ms. Bennett has a BS in Computer Information Systems from Saint Leo University and an MS in Information Assurance from Norwich University. She is also a distinguished graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School's Senior Executive Fellows Programme. Several awards have been bestowed upon her career, including the Global CISO 100 Award, the NSA's Frank B. Rowlett Award, and the FedScoop Federal Leadership Award.



She is an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus, where she passionately teaches about cybersecurity management, policy, and IT.



The #STEMforGIRLS event featured inspiring speeches, interactive sessions, and hands-on workshops on practical science facilitated by DEX Technologies, career guidance, and mentorship.



Please visit https://mobilewebghana.org/blog/ for more information on this recently held memorable event or upcoming ones.