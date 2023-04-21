MoH denies reports of plans to halt Zipline delivery service

Health News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it has plans to halt Zipline drone delivery services.



The denial comes on the back of reports in some sections of the media that the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu during a meeting with management of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in the Ashanti Region, threatened to halt the services of Zipline due to its misuse by some health facilities.



Reacting to this in a statement, the Health Ministry described the reports as misleading.



“The Minister bemoaned the practice where some health facilities just place orders for Zipline services not in times when the service is most needed. Due to the unpredicted nature of emerging technologies like Zipline, it will be in the Ministry’s and its agencies’ best interests to periodically review the guidelines around its operations to ensure alignment with Government policies,” the statement said.



“The Ministry remains committed to the operations of Zipline in the provision of essential healthcare services and will keep exploring all available means to make this sustainable. We hereby wish to call on the public to disregard these misleading and misrepresentation headlines,” it added.



The statement also clarified the minister's comment on the state of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



