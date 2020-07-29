General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

MoH begins recruiting doctors, dentists on Monday

Logo of the Ministry of Health

The recruitment of doctors and dentists into the Ghana Health Service will commence on Monday, 3 August 2020, the Ministry of Health has announced.



In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 and signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the ministry noted that the recruitment will commence at 12 PM on the scheduled date.



The ministry, therefore, informed all doctors and dentists who have completed their house jobs and permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council between May and July 2020, to apply.



Also, the ministry said “qualified applicants are requested to formally apply” via its online application portal by logging in and following the instructions to select the preferred agency.



The notice said the deadline for submission of applications is Friday, 14 August 2020 at 6 PM.





