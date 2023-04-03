MoGCSP holds sensitization workshop on Gender-Based Violence in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), in collaboration with the Northern Regional Department of Gender and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) has held sensitization works to enhance awareness creation on Gender-Based Violence.



The 2-day workshop held in Tamale was aimed at strengthening community systems for Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (PSEAH) as well as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), HIV and Tuberculosis.



The meeting also seeks to engage with community leaders on the need to create awareness and provide support mechanisms for PSEAH/GBV and HIV/TB.



Mr. Emmanuel Horlortu, the Chief Executive Officer of Safety Protection Against Crime Consult called on traditional authorities to avoid interference and arbitration over criminal cases such as rape, defilement, incest and murder cases in their communities.



He advised community actors such as chiefs, queen mothers and assembly men to assist victims of domestic violence to report or refer serious incidents of abuse to the police for legal redress.



Mr. Horlortu indicated that the domestic violence cases which mostly involved family members are often go unreported to the police which leaves the victims in abused and sorrowful state.



Mr. Horlortu added that it's mostly in the rural areas where women and girls remain the hardest hit victims of domestic violence .



He therefore urges the civil society organizations and traditional leaders to support stakeholders in a bid to help create awareness on the fight against domestic violence in their communities.



For her part, Ms. Bushira Alhassan, the Acting Northern Regional Director of Gender Department stated that three out of five women in the country have experienced some form of assault.



She said adolescent and young girls in marriages or cohabitation relationships in the country are the most vulnerable to sexual and gender based violence.



Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, the Principal Public Education Officer / Investigator at the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in Tamale appealed to stakeholders to support government efforts to in order to promote the rights and full participation of persons with disabilities in the society with a specific focus on children and young people with disabilities.



He indicated that persons with disabilities and health challenges have the same rights and the same needs as other people and they are not only entitled to the protection and assistance, but to full participation in society.



Mr. Iddrisu averred that persons with disabilities have the right to express their opinions, take part in decision-making that affects them, receive inclusive education and be protected from violence and abuse like everyone else.



He added that it is important to create awareness about mental disabilities as well as physical disabilities to their equal basis right in the country.



Mr. Annunciata Anglaaere- Konlan, the Acting Regional Director of Social Welfare in Tamale appealed to stakeholders to ensure the full inclusion of children and young persons in society as well as identify the possible difficulties young persons with disabilities may encounter in pursuit of a quality life as compared to the full-fledged members of society.



She called on governments to take appropriate measures and ensure persons living with disabilities are not denied the full and equal enjoyment of their freedom and fundamental human rights.