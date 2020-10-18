Regional News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

MoFA and Farm Radio to develop digital agriculture

Digital Agricultural is to help reach farmers in the Savannah Region

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and Farm Radio are collaborating to develop Digital Agricultural advisory strategy and plan to facilitate the implementation of Radio programming and the use of other digital tools like, Radio, YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp to help reach farmers in the Savannah Region of Ghana.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM at a programme at the Savannah Regional capital Damongo to develop a Digital Advisory Service on Friday 16th October 2020, the Deputy Director at the Extension office in Accra, Mr Francis Kwesi Kranchi explained that his outfit was disbursed across the country to help educate the farmers on the improved agricultural formation and good agricultural practices on a more advanced digital way.



Madam Salamatu Braimah who was a key stakeholder at the program as a Gari Processing worker took a turn to appeal to politicians to help farmers cultivate more crops to be able to cater for their families.



She highlighted the menace of Fulani herdsmen who keep destroying farmers crops with their animals. She described the situation as alarming.



Madam Salamatu said anytime there was a dispute over farm crops and cattle, the farmer always suffers the most.



She pleaded with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of West Gonja Saeed Muazu Jibril to intervene and help farmers within his jurisdiction.



Bole based Nkilgi FM which covers 5 districts of the western part of the Savannah Region was the chosen Radio station in the Savannah region of Ghana to pursue the MOFA/ FarmRadio digitalisation in Savannah region.



Farming Methodologies are expected to be run on Nkilgi FM for Farmers to benefit hugely from the new FarmRadio digitalisation.

