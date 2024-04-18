MoF, MASLOC board can’t be left off the hook in the misappropriated funds – Analyst

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Public Sector Analyst, Harry Yamson says the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Board of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) cannot be left off the hook in the case of misappropriated funds and financial loss caused to the state.



His concerns follow the sentencing of former MASLOC boss, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and Daniel Axim who was Head of Operations, by an Accra High Court to a 10 and 5-year jail term respectively.



This was after the two were found guilty by the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court Presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal on all 78 Counts including willfully causing financial loss to the Republic.



However, Speaking to Starr News, Mr. Yamson says a more practical approach would be to ensure the board of the company and its supervisory ministry are held accountable.



“MASLOC has been bedevilled with poor oversight responsibility since its inception and some other institutions are responsible for that. There is an oversight Ministry and that Ministry reports back to Parliament and parliament must also perform its responsibilities”.



“Parliament and supervisory ministries must be held accountable for failing to perform its duties,” he added.



Moreover, Fraud Prevention Expert, Richard Kumadoe is pushing for the closure of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC). He argues that the company has become an avenue for political patronage. Mr. Kumadoe wants funding for MASLOC rechanneled to other areas.



The Office of the Attorney General has revealed that the state will fast-track measures for the extradition of now-sentenced former MASLOC Boss, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu who is currently in the United States.



Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah in an interview with the judicial Press Corps noted that the state will pursue and fast-track the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe to come to serve her jail term among others.



Again, Antigraft campaigner Vitus Azeem says the sentencing of the Former Boss will not be deterrent enough until all misappropriated funds are retrieved.



He believes this will not serve as a deterrent until the 93 million cedis believed to have been misappropriated are retrieved.



Responding to promises by National Democratic Congress Flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama to prosecute all persons found culpable of corruption and corruption-related activities, Mr. Azeem described the promise as political talk.