MoE denies cancellation of teachers, nurses trainee allowances

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) says it has no intention to terminate the Teachers and Nurses Training allowances.



This comes on the back of reports that the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said the government is unable to afford allowances for Teachers and Nurses Trainees.



However, in a statement responding to the reports, the Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng said the statement attributed to the Minister is false and unfounded.



“We understand the importance of supporting and prioritizing the training of teachers, and the government remains committed to providing necessary financial assistance in these areas,” Mr. Kwarteng explained.