Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

MoE commissions 200 CCP Master Trainers to train private school teachers

Mrs.Cathrine Appiah-Pinkrah, Director of Pre-Tertiary Directorate, Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education (MoE) through the support of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NACCA) in collaboration with Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) have commissioned 200 Master Trainers to train all private school teachers on the implementation of Common Core program Programme (CCP) in the country.



The incident happened On Friday, January 22, 2021, at the closing ceremony of 5-day Residential CCP Master Training Programme Workshop for Private Schools which was held in Accra at Atomic Energy Commission.



The Director of Pre-Tertiary Directorate at the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Cathrine Appiah-Pinkrah inducted 200 Master Trainers who have successfully gone through the various implementation parameters of the CCP curriculum introduced by NaCCA.



These Master Trainers have been commissioned and mandated by the MoE to train Private School Teachers on the Common Core Program (CCP) across the country.



At the ceremony, Mrs. Appiah-Pinkrah who represented the Chief Director at the Ministry of Education disclosed that the ministry is committed to deepening the relationship and ready to support private schools in delivering quality education to all Ghanaian children within the private educational space.



She further advised the Trainees to be committed and dedicated to delivering their roles and responsibilities which will be assigned to them as Master Trainers.



As part of the Ministry's support to private schools in this trying times of Covid 19 and Back-to-school campaign strategies to ensure that children get back to school, the Director on behalf of the Ministry of Education donated educational materials to the private schools that were procured with support from UNICEF and Plan Ghana.



She said that these learning materials and PPEs should be judiciously shared to selected private schools across the country to promote My First Day at School campaign in private schools.



In receiving these materials on behalf of the private schools, Mr. Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, who is the Executive Director of the private schools' Council commended the sector ministry for such awesome support to private schools.



Mr. Gyetuah, therefore, pledged the Council's support and also commitment to ensure that private schools will continue to complement the efforts of government to deliver education to all Ghanaian children.



He said the council will also ensure that the targeted children in private schools will receive the learning materials and promise a comprehensive report on the distribution.



