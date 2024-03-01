MoE assures of food security in SHS after reports of food shortage

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ministry of Education has dismissed reports of food shortage in some Senior High Schools, particularly in the Greater Accra region.



Heads of schools have warned of possible closure of schools following the unavailability of food items to cater for the student population.



Even though the Ministry admits disruption within the food supply chain, the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng addressing the media when they paid a visit to Labone SHS in Accra assured parents and guardians that there is enough food in various schools.



"We want to assure Ghanaians…yes, we are not running a perfect system. We are running a system with human interface, if there are challenges, the assurance is that we are going to resolve the challenges as soon as possible. The assurance we are giving to the parents and everybody once again is that there is enough and adequate food in our senior high schools. Even if in terms of the quantity there is reduction, we are always on standby to facilitate the distribution process.”