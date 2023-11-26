'Mo mma me fans' – KT Hammond after slamming minority over import restricting LI

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, popularly known as KT Hammond, has been tagged the most comical member of Ghana’s Parliament.



The MP, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry, has in the past made news headlines over his theatrical displays in the house.



KT Hammond was at it again during a debate on a legislative instrument (L.I.), he was seeking to lay in parliament on behalf of the government, as trade minister, on Friday, November 24, 2023.



The minority caucus of parliament was furiously opposed to the L.I., which sought to restrict the importation of 22 items into Ghana and they managed to stop the laying of the L.I.



The trade minister was, however, not so enthused about their opposition.



He said that the minority had no right to stop the laying of the L.I.



“Constitutionally, we are entitled to lay this and we beseech you (the Speaker of Parliament) to allow us to lay this.



“And it is not within the ambit of those on this side (the minority) to prevent a constitutionally, properly prepared document to be laid in this house,” he said.



The MP could not help but end his submission on a comical note.



He concluded his remarks by calling his colleagues on the majority side of the house to hail him, saying “Mo mma me fans”.



Watch KT Hammond’s remarks below:





'Mu ma me fans'



KT Hammond after his submission in parliament on the import restrictions bill.



