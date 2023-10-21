‘Mo kɔɔ hɔ kɔ yɛɛ dɛn?’ – Pastor drags Duncan-Williams, Anaba over Cathedral Board tenure

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

A missionary with the Church of Christ, Brother Daniel Owusu Asiamah has reacted to the resignation of two eminent preachers from their position as members of the National Cathedral of Ghana's Board of Trustees.



According to Brother Asiamah, the decision by the respected men of God may have come a little too late, considering that they should not have accepted the appointment in the first place.



“Three days ago, I read a letter written by Archbishop Duncan-Williams to Nana Akufo-Addo, I have received a copy and what the letter seeks to communicate is that Duncan-Williams has resigned from the board together with Reverend Eastwood Anaba on the basis of certain things going amiss in the project execution.



"But the question is ‘na mo kɔɔ hɔ kɔ yɛɛ dɛn?’ [what did you go to do there?],” he spoke in a the Akan language in a recent episode of his broadcast.



He emphasised that the entire National Cathedral construction has been shrouded in deception and untruths which is characteristic of politics, adding that it should not have been associated with pastors who are rather charged to preach against such acts.



“I have asked and said that as a preacher you ought not to associate with this National Cathedral and what not. When the project was being brought Nana Akufo-Addo [President] said it was his personal promise to God.



"In the end Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister for Finance) came to stand before parliament and presented a budget with allocation made for a National Cathedral.



"The deception ongoing in politics which pastors are supposed to speak up against because we are in the kingdom of God, the pastors are now following politics and are seeking to make money. Now look at where issues of the National Cathedral have ended," he stated.



He emphasised his vindication for speaking against the National Cathedral project and the decision by men of God to associate themselves with the project.



Background



In a joint statement to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on October 17, 2023, the two clergymen, Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba, submitted their resignations as members of the National Cathedral's Board of Trustees.



In their resignation letter, they pointed to growing concerns regarding transparency and accountability within the project and what they describe as the delay in the release of their request for a financial audit of the initiative.



“Specifically, our Resolution stated, in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news, to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement by the two clergy stated.







