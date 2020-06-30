General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mixed reactions greet Ghana’s new voters card

The Electoral Commission has today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, commenced registration of eligible voters for the compilation of a new voters register across various centres in the country for the upcoming December 7 general elections.



However, many seem not to be satisfied with the new ID with most people describing the card as “substandard”.



A picture of the new card has been making rounds on social media, some new features can be identified on the "plastic laminated card".



Some citizens who seemed not impressed with the entire outlook of the voters ID card criticized the EC adding that they expected more from them considering the massive opposition that surrounded the new compilation.



“I think it should have been done like the Ghana card, this one if it falls into water it will spoil,” a concern citizen wrote on his Facebook page.



Another wrote, “they couldn’t trim the edges well, why?” on the back of that another social media user replied that “they used blade to trim it”.



"The design is not nice. We need to change the design, it should be PVC card not the old paper laminated way.”



Some persons have also jumped in defence of the EC. One comment read, "It's all about the QR code, once it's scanned you can be identified. It is not about the lamination".



"The difference is not in the card", another wrote.



Many who couldn’t hide their surprise preferred not to comment on the new outlook of the voters ID which the EC budgeted some GH¢390. 265, 486 for the exercise which is expected to last from June 30 to August 6, 2020.



Reporters from GhanaWeb who visited some registration centers witnessed long queues at the centres. The EC's assurance of total compliance to the safety protocols to prevent a possible spread of the Coronavirus was however not observed in some of the centres.



Prior to today's registration, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which happens to be the largest opposition party in the country, had opposed the compilation of a new voters register. The Supreme Court, however, ruled in favour of the EC and granted them the permit to embark on the compilation of a new register.



Below are some comments on the New Voters ID:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.