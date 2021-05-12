Mixed reactions greet Church of Pentecost’s donated Camp Prison to govt

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

The Church of Pentecost Ghana on May 11, 2021, handed over a newly built 300-bed capacity prison facility to the Ghana Prisons Service at Ejura Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.



The fully furnished edifice comes with a vocational and technical training workshop, recreational centre, a Church building, and Baptistry.



Reacting to news of the Church donating a prison facility to the government, a section of the public commended the initiative with others tagging it as a misplaced priority.



According to the Church of Pentecost, the move forms part of their Security Based Development Projects captured in its vision 2023 with an overarching theme: “Possessing the Nations.”



Social media users who have shared images of the Prison Camp had this to say:



“This is good initiative, clean and provides skill training, moral, and cultural reforms. I also believe most of the youth find themselves in prison because of dense social stratification, and a lot of prisons may not do the trick to reduce crime.



Another wrote: “God bless you all for this project, hope is given to the hopeless.”



“God bless the leaders and the church for doing such an amazing work which the government did not think of doing. Prison is not a hell for anyone who fall to be victim cos of his or her criminal activities he or she did. Prison was meant for those who refuse to obey the laws," said another.



However, not all seem to be pleased with the Church’s decision to construct a prison facility that is expected to harbour individuals who have been convicted of various crimes.



According to them, monies invested in the project should have rather been used to construct hospitals, schools and industries to create jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.



One wrote: “How can Church build prison for Ghana whiles they can use this plenty money to create jobs, they use tithe for this,”



“Hmmmm whiles pregnant women still sleep on floor to give birth ... What's the Christianity in this donation?” said another.



A third added: “I hope they have built enough university too, and it's affordable for the poor. I hope they have built companies too, that will give people work to do. A church building prison in an environment that has a broken system. We don't care how the youth will survive and live at all?



