Mixed reactions greet Black Stars’ 5-1 victory over Qatar

Black Stars defeated Qatar 5-1

The Black Stars will have to do more to earn the confidence of some Ghanaians as they (many) remain unimpressed despite a resounding 5-1 victory over Qatar.



When the team was drubbed 3-0 by Mali, Akonnor and his boys were heavily criticised by some Ghanaians on social media.



Under normal circumstance, a victory should be enough to make Ghanaians more positive about the team but it appears the sense of pessimism still exists.



Reactions to the 5-1 victory over Qatar has been mixed with some Ghanaians praising them for bouncing back from the defeat against Mali, while others say that Qatar was always going to be a walkover.



Despite the varied views, Akonnor, Partey and Samuel Owusu were praised for putting up impressive displays.

Akonnor was commended for altering the approach and selection and also adopting a tactic quite different from the usual 4:4:2 the team is known for.



Thomas Partey who was slammed for a poor showing against Mali was applauded for performing well with his assist for Samuel Owusu making the rounds.



Owusu’s lightening runs on the flank served as a reminder of Christian Atsu’s good days with the team.

Skipper Andre Ayew scored a brace in the mauling with the other goals coming from Tarique Ofosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban.



Below are some comments from social media





If you chew your tongue ????you haven’t chews any better meat ????. This 5-1 win is expected n good on outside but we used to play England ???????????????????????????? and Brazil ???????? in friendlies #blackstars — The Kings Last Born (@JJCubes) October 12, 2020

Relief for C.K and the boys.. much much better performance but the technical team needs to work on the defence !#BlackStars — A.S.I GHAS (@ghas01) October 12, 2020

Even at the 87th minute when Ghana was leading 5-1, could hear CK Akonnor still encouraging the players to keep moving the ball around and forward, and not just sit back.



That was the most positive takeaway from this game for me!#BlackStars#Ghana#JoySports#CitiTV — Kojo Asante ???????? (@Mister_Asante) October 12, 2020

Qatar sef lost 5:1 but Manchester United lost 6:1 #BlackStars — Blaize GH (@JonesJay4) October 12, 2020

Ghana beats the Asian Champions by 5 goals to one. Partey, Samuel Owusu, Dede and Jordan are the real deal. We get squad. Wakaso and Atsu to return. ????????????????????????????????????????#BringBackTheLove #BlackStars #partey #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/1JVr02ymv0 — Jamar Jargo (@jamarjargo) October 12, 2020

This thing that we've scored Qatar 5-1, GTV will show repeat saaa...and we too we go watch am saaaa osey #BlackStars — Dr Kelly (@kellymensa) October 12, 2020

Better improvement from the first game #BlackStars #BringBackTheLove — Rena Papa (@ishmael_fari) October 12, 2020

I don’t wanna hear anybody say Qatar ???????? is not a footballing nation...they are current champions of Asia#BlackStars played well. Kudos to Samuel Owusu, Partey, and Dede Ayew. — Journalist Albert (@BongoIdeas_) October 12, 2020

Jordan Ayew is just like Firmino more of assist than goals #BlackStars — Lester K. Okrah ?????????????? (@okrah_lester) October 12, 2020

It’s just ???????? Qatar. I can coach hearts of oak to give the same results.

???? — Nii????Tet_tey (@tet_tey) October 12, 2020

Samuel Owusu vs Qatar:



3 Shots on Target

1 Goal

1 Assist

1 Big Chance Created



Excellent display @Samuelowusukwa pic.twitter.com/8oDbpWD6hy — YAC Sports (@YACMediaProd) October 13, 2020

Qatar too we dey stress ei

The blackstars de3 gye obinim sticker — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) October 12, 2020

