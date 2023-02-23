Misusing funds meant for deprived communities is like committing murder - Amin Adam

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Dr Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate in the Finance Ministry, has stated that misusing funds allocated to deprived regions of the country to support development is equivalent to murder.



He made the remark when he appeared before the Vetting Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 22, 2023.



He said people who misuse funds allocated to deprived regions would be doing the indigenes a great disservice.



“Mr Chairman, the five regions in the north and the Central region are the most deprived in our country and various documents of government will prove this. Therefore, any pesewa allocated to support development in these areas that have not been spent well is tantamount to murder. Mr Chairman, that is murder,” the Minister of State-designate asserted.



The nominee said funds allocated to the deprived regions help to “reduce malnutrition of children, provide education for children and generally improve the conditions of lives. And so to the extent that any resources whether under Kwame Nkrumah, former President John Dramani Mahama or under President Akufo-Addo, that is not spent well to improve the living conditions of the people, Mr. Chairman I think it’s problematic”.