Mistreatment of Muslim students 'a national security matter' - Chief Imam's spokesperson

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson of the Chief Imam, says the office of the top cleric will pursue dialogue with educational institutions where Muslim students are facing one challenge or the other with respect to practising their faith.



Aremeyaw disclosed on an Accra-based TV station that the office was currently taking inventory of schools where abuse of Muslims students' rights occur, with the view to meeting their respective heads for amicable solutions.



The most recent case of interfaith ‘clash’ is at Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast where authorities have barred students from participating in the Ramadan fast citing health reasons.



But over the years, the issue of hijab (headcovering for Muslim girls), availability of prayer places and the rights to pray have all come up as flashpoints especially in Senior High Schools.



The top cleric's spokesman also tasked the National Security Minister to also get involved in the deliberations in order to curtail any national security implications that could be triggered by perceived injustices.



“Let us not provide a soft spot for terrorists to say that Muslims are mistreated in Ghana so therefore they can recruit. I tell the minister for national security that it’s a matter for national security and they must get involved,” he stressed.



The Imam, his spokesperson added, was also disappointed with the recurring nature of such injustices even at a time he believes that interfaith relations in the country continue to grow at a fast pace.



“Anytime Chief Imam hears this he feels disappointed, he feels worried. And when he calls and talks to me he’s like ‘these are the people that they hail praises on me, they show me great respect anytime, but my grandchildren are in their schools, and my grandchildren are not treated well,” Aremeyaw added.



A representative from the Chief Imam’s office was part of a delegation, by the Muslim caucus in parliament led by Hon Mubarak Muntaka-Mohammed, that met the leadership of the Methodist Church this week to discuss the issue.