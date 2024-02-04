Missing son of US-based Ghanaian pastor found dead near a river

Diasporia News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The 22-year-old son of US-based Ghanaian pastor, Darius Joshua Appiah who went missing for 10 days has been found dead at a creek Frederiksberg in Virginia.





A search party in the early hours of Saturday, February 3, 2024, found the body of the deceased which left the family distraught.



Ambassador Adonteng Boateng who shared the life Facebook feed of what transpired, saw the parents of the deceased looking inconsolable as police from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are expected to take over.



MyNewsGh.com earlier this week reported the mysterious disappearance of the son of Reverend Maxwell Appiah, a Ghanaian Pastor based in the US and Lead Pastor at Revelation City Church.



He had gone missing on Wednesday, January 23, 2024, when he left work that afternoon at 2:22pm after ordering a meal for pickup. It is reported that someone shut his phone off about an hour later, preventing him from being located. He had not been seen since, nor had his phone been back on since that time.