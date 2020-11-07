General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Missing police officer found dead

Inspector Charles Adamu was reported missing a week ago

Inspector Charles Adamu, the police officer who was reported missing in the Eastern region a week ago has been found dead.



The body of the officer was found floating on a river near his parcel of land, where he had gone to visit.



The identity of the remains of the senior Police officer was confirmed at the Police Hospital in Accra, sources say.



Background



Police Personnel and residents of Asuboi and nearby Communities near Suhum in the Eastern Region went searching for the 50-year-old Police officer who had been missing for days.



Charles Adamu, the Police Inspector who is a driver attached to the Police Hospital in Accra reportedly went missing Friday, October 30, 2020 when he visited his plot of land at the Asuboi area in Ayensuano District.



His wife reported to the Police that her husband did not return to the house.



Police investigators went to the scene and found a Police vehicle used by the missing officer parked at the roadside near his plot with the ignition key on.



Kwaku Afari -former Assemblymember for Asuboi electoral area told Starr News there was public announcement Sunday morning where the youth were mobilized to help Suhum Police search for the missing Police officer.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News.



He urged the public to assist Police search for the missing law enforcer.





