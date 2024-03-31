Missing manhood scare is most likely a 'Koro outbreak' – Bright Simons

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has suggested that the rise in reported cases of missing manhood in some suburbs of the Greater Accra Region is likely an outbreak of ‘Koro’ syndrome.



According to the US National Institute of Health, the Koro syndrome is a psychiatric disorder characterized by an acute anxiety and a deep-seated fear of shrinkage of the penis and its ultimate retraction into the abdomen, which eventually leads to death. The syndrome is popular among Africans, Asia and in cultures where reproductive ability is a major determinant of a young person’s worth.



Reacting to the recent reports of missing penises in a social media post published on X, formerly Twitter, the policy analyst explained that, the cases of missing manhood could simply be a re-emergence of the ‘Koro’ syndrome.



“The recent Kasoa "missing manhood" scare in the outer suburbs of Accra is most likely just another outbreak of "koro", the well-known psychotic/panic anxiety disease that has triggered mass hysteria in many parts of the world, from China & Thailand to Nigeria & Kenya for decades,” Bright Simons post on X read.



Cases of missing penises are false - MUSEC



The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, has denied reports of individuals losing their penises under mysterious circumstances in Kasoa and its environs.



According to a statement signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Anita Love Obo Amissah who doubles as the Head of the Municipal Security Council, there was no medical proof of such occurrence in the area.



“It has come to the attention of the Municipal Security Council that some residents are peddling rumours that some ritualists are in the Municipality and that anytime they touch the genitalia area of a male, the penis of the victim disappears.



“Investigations have revealed that no such rumours have been corroborated by any medical team so far. The issue has generated a lot of fear. panic, and chaos amongst the residents of the Awutu Senya East Municipality,” the statement said.



