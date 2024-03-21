Missing laptops do not pose any risk to 2024 elections – EC

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission for Corporate Services, has stated that the missing laptops of the Commission do not contain sensitive information that could jeopardize the integrity of the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Asare clarified the misconceptions surrounding the reported missing devices.



According to him, contrary to claims made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) belonging to the EC,, only five laptops belonging to the Commission were missing, not the BVDs as alleged by the opposition party.



The issue came to light when the Minority caucus in Parliament raised concerns on Tuesday, March 19, asserting that seven BVDs had disappeared from the EC's premises, prompting calls for an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



However, Dr. Asare reiterated that all biometric devices belonging to the Commission were securely stored, ensuring readiness for the forthcoming elections.



He assured the public that the missing laptops contained no pertinent information that could compromise the electoral process.



"We are fully prepared for the election, and I can confirm that five laptops have been stolen. These laptops do not contain any sensitive information. They do not pose any risks," he said.



Moreover, Dr. Asare addressed the confusion surrounding BVDs and Biometric Voter Registration devices (BVRs), emphasizing their distinct functionalities.



"BVDs are used for verification, while BVRs are for registration. The two devices must be connected for use. If someone steals the BVDs, they cannot be utilized," he explained.



AM/SARA



