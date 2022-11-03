Missing driver found dead with head cut off

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 28-year-old Taxi Driver who went missing for three days has been found dead in an uncompleted building earmarked for an SHS at Ajumako Mando in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.



Reports gathered indicate that the deceased, Bernard Botwey, who works at Ekumfi Essakyir station was hired by three men on Saturday, October 29, 2020, to Ekumfi Abaasa but never returned.



A search party was thus organized by his colleague taxi drivers and the family but all efforts proved futile.



On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, around 2:00 PM, however, residents in Ajumako Mando upon smelling a foul scent emanating from the uncompleted building, proceeded to the scene and found the deceased naked with his head cut off.



His hands were also tied with a rope behind his back, and cutlass wounds were found on the body.



The taxi with the Registration Number GT-6188-20 was allegedly also stolen by the assailants.



They, therefore, reported the incident to the Ajumako District Police Command.



The scene of the crime seem to suggest the deceased struggled with his assailants.



The body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation whiles the police pursue the assailants.