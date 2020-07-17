General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Missing baby found dead in manhole at Gbawe

File photo: The body of the child was recovered from an abandoned manhole

The body of little Kofi Anokye has been recovered from an abandoned manhole in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of Greater Accra Region.



“I was playing with my younger brother when I visited the washroom. Upon my return I realised that my brother was nowhere to be found,” the sister of Kofi Anokye, Akosua said to the disappearance of her one-and-half-year-old brother.



She had initially told Angel FM reporter, Odehye Kwaku Asiedu, that her brother was kidnapped.



She had claimed seeing a man with a sack loitering around the area but the sack looked heavier with something “shaking” inside it upon her return from the washroom.



The assembly man of the Gbawe Electoral Area, Andy Oppong, said he got angry when he visited the scene due to the numerous uncovered manholes filled with water around the area.



“When I came and saw the manhole, I told them this was a deathtrap because children live in nearby houses and they come out to play here,” he stated.



Mr. Oppong tasked the Municipal Assembly to ensure all “deadly manholes” in the area are either covered or destroyed.



He also pleaded with parents to be extra vigilant in taking care of their children to prevent such occurrences in the near future.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.