General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Missing MTTD Inspector found but unable to speak; taken to Adutwumwaa for treatment

Policeman Inspector Robert Obeng, Oforikrom MTTD

Information reaching MyNewsGh indicates that the Policeman Inspector Robert Obeng of Oforikrom MTTD who was reported missing has been found.



Policeman Inspector Robert Obeng was reported to have left his rented apartment at Dichemso on January 18, 2021, and had since not been seen.



But reports from the Ghana Police Service, the victim suddenly arrived home today January 20, 2021.



However, he is said not to be able to talk and has since been sent to the Adutwumwaa hospital at Dichemso where he is receiving medical attention.