Missing Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah found - Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced that Senior Military Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah, who was reported missing on Saturday, February 25, 2023, has been found.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the police said Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah was found in the Central Region and has since been handed over to the military.



Meanwhile, the service said it will launch investigations into the matter to determine the circumstances under which the military man went missing.



"The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023. The officer was found by the police in the Central Region," part of the statement read.



"He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing," added.



It was earlier reported by the Director General of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, E Aggrey Quashie, that Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah was last seen on February 23, 2023.



He went missing at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.



MISSING MILITARY OFFICER, LT. COL. PETER AMOAH FOUND



The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023.



The officer was found by the police in the Central Region. pic.twitter.com/syUP7uyDxT — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 26, 2023

